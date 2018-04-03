SWAT team called out to standoff at Turley home

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 31°
TURLEY, Okla. -- Deputies and a SWAT team are responding to a standoff near Turley on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said someone broke into a home in the 6100 block of North Frankfort Avenue.
One person has been taken into custody. Deputies believe one person is still inside the home.
A SWAT team was called to the home because guns are believed to be inside the home.
