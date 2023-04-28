SUV crashes into Broken Arrow School bus, 3 students transported with minor injuries

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Around 3pm the Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a Broken Arrow Public Schools bus and an SUV.

Police say the SUV was heading northbound on Lynn Lane and the bus was heading Westbound on East Juneau Street, by Nienhuis Community Center, when the SUV hit the side of the bus.

Three students on the bus were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to BAPD.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the intersection is closed in all directions.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --