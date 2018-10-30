TULSA -- One person has been arrested after a suspicious device was reported at the Social Administration office at 47th and Garnett Road.
Police said they found a panel, with wires sticking out, which was found on the south side of the Social Security Administration building. It turned out to not be a device of concern, officials said.
The man who was arrested was identified as DeAndre Landrum. He was arrested on a count of trespassing.
An all-clear has been given at the offices.
Another suspicious incident also happened on Tuesday, when QuikTrip employees at 47th and 129th E. Ave. contacted police about as a precautionary measure after someone spotted something "weird" outside, which ended up being a iPad.
QT, headquartered in Tulsa, has its offices at 4705 South 129th East Avenue.