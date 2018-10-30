TULSA -- One person has been arrested after a suspicious device was reported at the Social Administration office at 47th and Garnett Road.

Police said they found a panel, with wires sticking out, which was found on the south side of the Social Security Administration building. It turned out to not be a device of concern, officials said.

The man who was arrested was identified as DeAndre Landrum. He was arrested on a count of trespassing.

An all-clear has been given at the offices.

Another suspicious incident also happened on Tuesday, when QuikTrip employees at 47th and 129th E. Ave. contacted police about as a precautionary measure after someone spotted something "weird" outside, which ended up being a iPad.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Police said they found a panel, with wires sticking out, which was found on the south side of the Social Security Administration building. It turned out to not be a device of concern, officials said.

The man who was arrested was identified as DeAndre Landrum. He was arrested on a count of trespassing.

An all-clear has been given at the offices.

Another suspicious incident also happened on Tuesday, when QuikTrip employees contacted police about as a precautionary measure after someone spotted something "weird" outside, which ended up being a iPad.

QT, headquartered in Tulsa, has its offices at 4705 South 129th East Avenue.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: