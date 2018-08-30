Suspicious object investigated in Catoosa

Catoosa Police were called out to investigate a suspicious object tied to a utility pole late Wednesday night.

A quiet neighborhood, quickly filled with police activity.

Someone reported the suspicious object just east of Admiral & 193rd East Avenue, near the Hard Rock Hotel.

The Tulsa bomb squad was called as a precaution, but before they arrived, crews determined it was a gas canister tied to the pole, possibly left behind by a utility worker.

The bomb squad was called off and responders determined it was not dangerous.

Brent Colbert, Public Information Officer with the Catoosa Police Department said they don't receive calls like this very often, but they always check it out to make sure it's not a danger to the public.

"We take all these instances seriously and we believe that we should always air on the side of caution just to make sure nothing was out of the ordinary," Colbert said.

Catoosa Police also shut down Admiral east of 193rd East Avenue as an extra precaution overnight, but opened it back up when the threat was over.

