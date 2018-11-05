Suspects rob South Tulsa Domino's Pizza at gunpoint

Tulsa Police are looking for two men who robbed a South Tulsa Domino's Pizza at gunpoint, just as it was closing.

Officers were called to the store near 91st and Delaware around 12:30 Monday morning.

They say two suspects wearing dark colored hoodies and sweatpants threw a brick through the door. They entered the store and pointed guns at the employees demanding cash.

No one inside the store was hurt.

Police say the suspects fled on foot, but a K9 officer was not able to track them.

