Suspect on the run after man found dead in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a man dead in a home.
Officers said they responded to a home near East Broadway Street and North N Street at 9:40 on the morning of Jan. 9 after a woman reported being assaulted.
While EMS assisted the woman, they found a man dead inside the home.
Officers said they are looking for Andrew Davenport, who is a person of interest in the case. He's six feet tall and around 190 pounds.
If you see Davenport or know where he is, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 918-682-2677.
This is a developing story.
