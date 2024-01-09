Suspect on the run after man found dead in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a man dead in a home.

Officers said they responded to a home near East Broadway Street and North N Street at 9:40 on the morning of Jan. 9 after a woman reported being assaulted.

While EMS assisted the woman, they found a man dead inside the home.

Officers said they are looking for Andrew Davenport, who is a person of interest in the case. He's six feet tall and around 190 pounds.

If you see Davenport or know where he is, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 918-682-2677.

This is a developing story.

