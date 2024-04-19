Suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash near Pine and Lewis

TULSA, Okla. — Around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Tulsa police got into a pursuit with Luis Garcia, which started near Pine and North Sheridan.

Garcia was wanted for Shooting with Intent to Kill and Discharging a Weapon Into a Dwelling or Public Space.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Shoreline apartments near 21st and I-44 where they found a man lying in a doorway at around 3:30 a.m. on April 18.

The pursuit ended near Pine and Lewis, where Garcia crashed his car and took off running.

TPD said Garcia was chased by a K9 Officer and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Once out of the hospital, they told 2 News he will be booked into jail for the charges related to the shooting and for the pursuit.

