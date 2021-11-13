Suspect arrested after deadly fight at south Tulsa Walmart

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a suspect accused in a deadly fight at a south Tulsa Walmart.

Officers were called to the Walmart near 81st and Lewis at 4:05am Saturday. Police say the victim had been in a fight with Terry Limose and died from his injuries.

Police are waiting on the Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Officers found Limose a short distance away from the scene and police say witnesses identified him.

Limose was taken to the hospital for a cut on his forehead and then to the Detective Division.

Police say the victim is Native American so Limose is booked with an FBI hold for Murder in Indian Country.

