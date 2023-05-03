Survivor speaks out after convicted rapist, 6 others, found dead

HENRYETTA, Okla. — In 2003 Jesse McFadden was convicted of raping 16-year-old Krystle Strong. McFadden plead no contest, took an Alford plea, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD. I couldn’t keep a relationship, I was told I wouldn’t have children,” says Strong.

In October of 2004, McFadden wrote a letter to the judge who sentenced him asking for a sentence modification. In the letter, McFadden says in part “There is no changing the past. The future is all that’s left to me. So that I can change my ways and become a better person”

The letter goes on to say, “I’d like to get out and prove that I have changed and am a better person.”

A month later, the judge denied his motion for a sentence modification. In August of 2012, McFadden’s attorney filed an application for post-conviction relief or motion to withdraw plea.”

Court records say McFadden was not told during the court and plea proceedings that a first-degree rape conviction was a mandatory 85 percent crime.

McFadden was released on the rape conviction in 2020. However, he was still facing charges from 2017. Soliciting a minor, and possession of juvenile pornography. Strong says she feels like the justice system failed her… and the other victims.

“These babies are never going to live their life now because of this,” says Strong. “Because he was able to go marry, and live his life and just do all these great things.”

She says she wants to tell her story, one she feels has been looked over and pushed under the rug.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --