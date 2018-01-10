Survey: Bullying leads students to enroll in virtual schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A survey has found that many Oklahoma students who've enrolled in a virtual charter school left their previous school because of bullying or problems with school administration.

The Oklahoman reports that the study was commissioned by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, which oversees the state's four virtual charter schools.

Indiana-based Thomas P. Miller and Associates conducted the survey and presented the results to the board Tuesday. It found that opportunities for acceleration or remediation and more parental involvement were also factors in choosing to enroll in a virtual charter school.

Students enrolled in a virtual charter can complete online-based curriculum in a more individualized manner than traditional schools.

Virtual charters serve a combined 12,000 students, which is less than 2 percent of the state's total public school enrollment.

------

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: