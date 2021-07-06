Surge in gun violence across country over holiday weekend

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is behind bars in connection to a shooting in east Tulsa. The arrest comes on the heels of a surge in gun violence across the country over the holiday weekend.

Police reports says the suspect fired shots into a car with at least two people inside. It is unclear whether the victims were injured during the incident. Police say the victims told police they knew who shot at them which helped lead to the arrest of Myquann Riley later Monday night.

On Sunday, a woman was shot multiple times in her leg near a QuickTrip on North Peoria. The victim was sitting in her car when the suspect opened fire at her. Her wounds are non-life-threatening. Police are still looking for the suspect.

This is just one of the latest streams of gun violence over the holiday weekend across the country. Gun Violence Archive reports at least 150 deaths in more than 400 shootings nationwide. Chicago police reported 83 people shot and 14 deaths. New York City reported 12 shootings; a 40% increase since last year. On monday, a Texas man was shot and killed after he opened fire at family members and a news crew in San Antonio.

The violence comes as people begin to feel more comfortable gathering for celebrations like the Fourth of July. It also comes after a rise in gun-sales across the country during the pandemic. FBI background checks rose by 40% during the pandemic according to the agency.

