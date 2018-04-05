Superintendent's speech at State Capitol gets personal

SALLISAW, Okla. - Sallisaw Superintendent Scott Farmer's speech gets personal at State Capitol.

Farmer spoke with 2 Works For You following his Capitol speech Wednesday.

He said he had a difficult choice: buy new text books for the district or get braille lessons for a 7-year-old student.

That 7-year-old is Jessie Farmer, the superintendent's daughter.

His speech highlighted why teachers are not fighting for their raise anymore, but funding for core programs like text books and student assistance programs.

