Super Bowl sports betting brings casual betters

TULSA, Okla. — Sports betting is not legal in Oklahoma, but that isn’t stopping some Oklahomans from placing bets.

Sports betting used to only be legal in Nevada but as Oklahoma State University Professor John Holden explains it has grown in legality since 2018.

“More than 30 states have legalized sports betting,” Holden said.

Although, Oklahoma has yet to legalize this form of gambling.

“We do have a bill that will be introduced in the legislature this session that would bring sports betting to the tribes at a revenue share of 10%,” he said.

But sports betting still happens all around Oklahoma and Holden says some Oklahomans are finding ways to partake.

Especially when it comes to the Super Bowl.

Holden says this sporting event brings in a lot of casual betters.

“The Super Bowl is the single biggest sporting event to wager on in the calendar year sort of followed by March Madness.”

Plus, with the teams in the Super Bowl this year not being marque teams, Holden says,“betting is one of these ways that people get engaged with sports that they otherwise might not even watch the game. So putting that money on the game for a lot of people that’s a way to add enjoyment to the game.”

For some fans, it’s more than just who wins.

“They’re betting on the coin toss. They’re betting on the length of the national anthem," Holden said. "It’s every aspect within the game. What color Gatorade are they going to dump on the coach? These are all things that you can now bet on.”

But with all the excitement sports betting can bring, Holden wants to remind people to gamble responsibly whether it’s a big game like the Super Bowl or not.

If you or someone you know has an addiction to sports betting or gambling, you can find resources here or call/text the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

