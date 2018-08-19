Sunday's heavy storm causes flooding in some areas

TULSA, Okla. - Heavy rain caused some roads to flood on Sunday morning across southern Tulsa County.

The City of Tulsa says 38th Street and Yale is currently blocked off due to road damage from the rain until crews make repairs. Please slow down as you drive through the area.

There's a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 11:30 a.m.

Some areas got between one to three inches of rain in a short amount of time.

The National Weather Service reported these intersections were flooded:

43rd Street and Sheridan

Yale Avenue between 51st and 61st Street

56th Street and Peoria

Mingo and 111th Street

