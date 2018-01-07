Sunday Brunch: Chocolate chunk pancakes with honey-cinnamon syrup

Cloudy
Chocolate Chunk Pancakes with Honey-Cinnamon Syrup
Ingredients for pancakes
1 package Shawnee Mills Whole Wheat Pancake Mix
1 ¼ cup Oak Farms Dairy Milk
1 tsp Griffin Vanilla
1 egg
1 (2 oz) Bedre, Dark Chocolate Bar, chopped
Ingredients for syrup 1/2 cup Andrew's Honey Bees Honey
½ cup Griffin's Organic Pancake Syrup
1 tablespoon Hiland Unsalted Butter
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions for pancakes:
1. Prepare pancakes according to package directions, using egg and milk. Fold in chopped chocolate.
2. Pour pancake batter onto hot griddle, cooking about 1-2 minutes per side and flipping to cook both sides. Keep warm in an oven on lowest heat.
Directions for syrup:
3. Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan, heating through and stirring to warm syrup.