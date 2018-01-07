Sunday Brunch: Chocolate chunk pancakes with honey-cinnamon syrup

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Chocolate​ ​Chunk​ ​Pancakes​ ​with​ ​Honey-Cinnamon​ ​Syrup
 

Ingredients for pancakes

1 package Shawnee Mills Whole Wheat Pancake Mix

1 ¼ cup Oak Farms Dairy Milk

1 tsp Griffin Vanilla

1 egg

1 (2 oz) Bedre, Dark Chocolate Bar, chopped

Ingredients for syrup
1/2 cup Andrew's Honey Bees Honey

½ cup Griffin's Organic Pancake Syrup

1 tablespoon Hiland Unsalted Butter

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions for pancakes:

1. Prepare pancakes according to package directions, using egg and milk. Fold in chopped
chocolate.

2. Pour pancake batter onto hot griddle, cooking about 1-2 minutes per side and flipping to cook
both sides. Keep warm in an oven on lowest heat.

Directions for syrup:

3. Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan, heating through and stirring to warm syrup.

