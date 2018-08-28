Study: University of Tulsa is best college in Oklahoma

TULSA -- A study by Niche.com recently found that the University of Tulsa is the top college in the state.

The study looked at factors such as academics, professors, value, diversity and campus life, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, and reviews from students and alumni.

The University of Tulsa, University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University all received "A" grades from Niche, which is a company that rates schools, neighborhood and companies.

The study ranked Oklahoma colleges in the following order:

1. University of Tulsa

2. University of Oklahoma

3. Oklahoma State University

4. Oral Roberts University

5. Oklahoma City University

