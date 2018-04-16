Following the end of the teacher walkout, most local school districts that didn't reopen last week will be back in session Monday.

The exceptions are Tulsa, Berryhill, and Wagoner Schools, which will reopen to students on Tuesday, April 17. Teachers in Tulsa Public Schools will report to work Monday.

Many of the districts returning Monday are having to adjust school hours to make up for the time lost during the two weeks schools were closed during the walkout.

Bixby

Bixby Public Schools reopen Monday. Secondary schools will begin 15 minutes early and dismiss 25 minutes late.

Elementary schools will begin 10 minutes early and dismiss 30 minutes late.

Bus schedules will also be adjusted to match the new school hours.

The last day for Bixby students will be May 25.

Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow Schools reopen Monday. Schools will begin 15 minutes earlier and dismiss 15 minutes later than normal times. Late start Wednesdays have been suspended for the rest of the school year.

Here are the new school times for the rest of this school year:

Pre-K: 8 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Elementary School: 8:55 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Middle School: 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

High School/BAFA: 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Options Academy: 7:40 a.m. to 2:32 p.m.

The last day of school at Broken Arrow will now be May 30.

Glenpool

Glenpool Public Schools return Monday. The Board of Education will determine, in a future meeting, any change to the schedule.

Jenks

All Jenks Schools will be open Monday and classes will resume as normal.

Muskogee

Classes will start at the same time every day the rest of the year with the exception of Muskogee High School, which will run 7:25am - 2:51pm, and ECC.

Late start Wednesdays has been suspended.

The last day for Muskogee students is May 31.

Owasso

Schools will start 20 minutes earlier and dismiss 30 minutes later.

Here are the start and end times for Owasso Schools:

Building Opens Class Begins End Time Elementary (K-5) 8:05 a.m. 8:25 a.m. 4:00 p.m. Middle Levels (6,7,8) 7:10 a.m. 7:40 a.m. 3:00 p.m. High School (9-12) 7:10 a.m. 7:40 a.m. 3:00 p.m.



Expect bus pick-up times to be 20 minutes earlier in the morning. Tulsa Tech class times will not be affected.

Sand Springs

Schools will dismiss 15 minutes later. The start times have not changed.

The last day of school at Sand Springs is May 25.

Union

Union Public Schools reopen Monday and will add 25 minutes to the end of each school day. The start times have not been changed. Late start Fridays have been suspended for the rest of the school year.

The last day of school at Union is June 1.

