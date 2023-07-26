Students learning STEM at Greenwood Cultural Center

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of students from the Lawton area spent their day in Tulsa, learning about the Greenwood District through STEM.

Today they learned about coding and drones.

Students with Lawton Teamwork Makes a Dream Work spent their afternoon at the greenwood cultural center downtown.

This is the group’s second year focusing on STEM and entrepreneurship.

Last year, the group focused on engineering.

The AERO CATS STEM team from Rogers State University met the group at the cultural center.

They taught the students about 3D printing, building your own drones, then the students got to test out the drones on their own.

Professor Curt Sparling with RSU says just a few minutes with the drone can be the spark of a career path.

And the students, show that.

The founder of Lawton Teamwork Makes a Dream Work agrees with Sparling.

Saying learning these skills can set them up for a successful career.

“The career and workforce are moving in that direction, so the earlier we introduce these programs to our kids, the sooner they can grasp the concept and have a skill set to keep them gainfully employed throughout their life,” says Kimberly Jones.

The group is also going to the Discovery Lab and the Gathering Place and will head back to Lawton Thursday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

