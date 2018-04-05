Students fight for education funding at Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Several hundred students showed up to the steps of the Capitol Wednesday to rally for education funding.

Students addressed the crowd. They talked about the sacrifices of money and time they have seen teachers give over the years. The crowd erupted in applause for each student who spoke.

One high school girl spoke about her teacher who serves as her debate coach. She said the teacher puts in time after school and on Saturdays to take their team to tournaments and has even gone as far as buying her clothes.

A high school boy acknowledged they were not in class taking notes this week but said they are at the Capitol taking names of lawmakers who are not in support of funding education. He said they will remember the names when they are able to vote in the next few years.

"When my parents were going through a divorce, my teachers were always making sure that I was OK and if I needed anything," Laura Liebl, a ninth grader at Deer Creek High School, told 2 Works For You. "They go above and beyond to make sure we are doing ok outside of our school work."

The students shared struggles they go through while trying to get an education.

"Last year, my science teacher spent a whole bunch of money to get new microscopes so we didn’t have to watch one person do it at a time, so we could all participate in it," Laney Libel who attends Deer Creek Middle School said.

They also addressed what their teachers have to go through.

"One of my teachers actually she has two jobs and it’s really difficult because sometimes she can’t even get enough money for gas," Lilly Miles who attends Deer Creek Middle School said.

After rallying on the steps, the students headed inside to speak with lawmakers.

Rep. Forrest Bennett told students he had the opportunity to speak with to share those personal experiences with lawmakers.

"The one thing that a legislator cannot tell you you’re wrong about is your personal story," Rep. Bennett said. "I told these kids they need to talk about what happens in their classroom, talk about a teacher that matters to them."

