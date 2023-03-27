Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student injured in school bus wreck near 41st and Mingo

bus.jpg
KJRH
bus.jpg
Posted at 8:21 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 09:21:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — A Union Public School bus wrecked with another vehicle near 41st and Mingo Monday morning.

A representative with Union said one student was injured in the wreck. They also said the bus had students with disabilities on board.

2 News crews are on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7