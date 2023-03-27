Student injured in school bus wreck near 41st and Mingo

TULSA, Okla. — A Union Public School bus wrecked with another vehicle near 41st and Mingo Monday morning.
A representative with Union said one student was injured in the wreck. They also said the bus had students with disabilities on board.
2 News crews are on scene working to learn more.
This is a developing story.
