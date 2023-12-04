Student found with handgun at Broken Arrow Freshman Academy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said a student is being investigated after security found the student with a handgun on school property.

BA officers responded to the Broken Arrow Freshman Academy around 9:30 a.m. Monday. BAPD said on-site security found the student and took the gun.

The student is Native American and the case was turned over to the Muscogee Creek Nation.

BAPD's investigation led them to believe the student did not plan on using the gun. The handgun was given to BAPD by school security.

There is no ongoing threat to the school according to police.

