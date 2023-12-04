Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student found with handgun at Broken Arrow Freshman Academy

Broken Arrow Public Schools Logo
Broken Arrow Public Schools
Broken Arrow Public Schools Logo
Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 14:34:12-05

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said a student is being investigated after security found the student with a handgun on school property.

BA officers responded to the Broken Arrow Freshman Academy around 9:30 a.m. Monday. BAPD said on-site security found the student and took the gun.

The student is Native American and the case was turned over to the Muscogee Creek Nation.

BAPD's investigation led them to believe the student did not plan on using the gun. The handgun was given to BAPD by school security.

There is no ongoing threat to the school according to police.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7