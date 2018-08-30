Student arrested for threat to Bartlesville middle school

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- A student was arrested after making threats to a Bartlesville middle school, officials said.

School officials said on Wednesday, information came forward regarding a student who had made threats at Central Middle School.

The information was passed to Bartlesville police, who investigated the issue and arrested one student.

Safety measures were increased at Bartlesville Public Schools, officials said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: