LIVE BLOG: Strong winds leave outages, tree damage in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Tornado warned storms moved across Green Country early Sunday morning, while there are no confirmed reports of a tornado there is damage left behind.

5:32 a.m.

Power outages near 40,000 PSO customers.

5:20 a.m.

The City of Tulsa is assessing conditions. There are reports of loose items blown around by high winds, along with power outages.

People are urged to stay off the roads if you can. If you have to be out, do not drive over downed power lines or any loose debris. If you see high water in the roadway, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Please see the following ways to report trees in the roadway or to report utility outages:

Trees in the roadway: (918) 596-9488

Power outage or downed lines: Online or call (833) 776-6884

Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area

5 a.m.

Strong winds left tree damage across Tulsa.

Power Outages:

There are also thousands of customers without power.

Track outages with PSO—> PSO OUTAGES

Flooding:

Broken Arrow police urge drivers to avoid areas due to street flooding from the heavy rains:

Overnight rains have caused flooding in our area. Several roads are currently closed in Broken Arrow, including East 61st Street (Albany) just east of 209th East Avenue, where debris is blocking the roadway. If you're traveling between 209th East Avenue and 225th East Avenue on 61st Street, seek alternate routes.



We are actively monitoring areas of high water along Haikey Creek and Adams Creek watersheds.



Please remember: 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝, 𝐃𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧!



Stay safe and avoid flooded areas!