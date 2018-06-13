Stray bullet from hunters or target shooters hits woman's home

CLAREMORE, Okla. --

A frightful moment for one Claremore mother after discovering a bullet lodged into the side of her home just inches from her child’s bedroom.

Authorities believe the bullet came from an unaware hunter or target shooter.

It’s hard to determine exactly that bullet came from, but it’s believed to have traveled from a gun just beyond a gathering of trees.

The bullet somehow made its way past a few houses before striking a family’s porch.

A Facebook post about the incident made the rounds through Green Country. A Claremore mother was shaken after discovering a large bullet in the side of her home.

She took to social media to vent her frustration and fear stating, “Just a little PSA to anyone hunting or shooting for fun near Keetonville hill.”

She posted these photos of the bullet adding, “Think about what’s behind your target. I don’t want to have to worry when walking out of my house from now on.”

She also mentions that if the bullet would have gone a little to the right, it would have gone into her child’s bedroom.

“A lot of the times we find that people are recreationally firing their weapons out in the county areas and it can be quite a problem because they don’t have a backstop,” Maj. Coy Jenkins with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said.

He said the backstop usually ends up being people’s homes, or cars, and it’s common.

Law enforcement takes these matters very seriously and urges the public to use caution when out shooting a gun.

“People that fire rifles are dealing with a projectile that can travel the course of a mile away,” Jenkins said. “And they tend to forget that sometimes.”

Although hitting someone’s property may be an accident, the consequences could be great.

“The repercussions could be very serious,” Jenkins said. “You could be held civilly and criminally responsible.”

The homeowner in this situation is thankful the bullet didn't hit any of the “many children that play outside.”

The Sheriff’s office did respond to the incident here this morning.

Those living in the area hope those shooting guns nearby think before they shoot.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: