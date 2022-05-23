Stranded Green Country vets make it home

TULSA, Okla. — A group of veterans from Green Country are home after being stranded at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport over the weekend.

A video of the group from TikTok user Mike Emery showed them sitting in the airport waiting for a flight after being "stranded."

The ordeal started when Lisa Coatney-Humphrey and her father, Mike, were returning from a trip to Washington D.C. with the Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour.

Everyone was waiting for take-off when Mike was told he couldn't fly because American Airlines couldn't accommodate his need for oxygen or provide an outlet to charge his concentrator. Both things he needs because he has a terminal lung disease.

Coatney, a Vietnam veteran and retired police officer, was escorted off the plane in tears. Other members of the group walked off the plane in support of the veteran.

2 News has reached out to the group and we hope to speak with them soon.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --