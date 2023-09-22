StraitToMuskogee invites George Strait to Oklahoma town

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A new hashtag that’s making the rounds on social media will hopefully catch the eye of a famous country music star.

The hashtag “Strait to Muskogee” was born after a local radio station started putting together an event for the residents of Muskogee.

But the hope is – a special guest will see the traction on social media, and stop by.

There is no shortage of country music stars from Oklahoma.

From Turnpike Troubadours to Reba McEntire to Vince Gill.

But the king of country music, George Strait, music is a hot topic in Muskogee right now.

Residents are hoping Strait will see the hashtag and make an appearance at George Strait Day in Muskogee on October 14th.

Is after 101.7 radio hosts Ron Stevens and Michelle Fausett had the idea to show the movie “Pure Country” next month at depot green.

But why not turn the event into an ode to the leading man himself, George Strait?

‘My thought was what’s a George strait day without the man of honor,” says Stevens.

The event will be filled with food trucks, vendors, and, of course, live music.

And although he’s not an Okie from Muskogee, maybe he will stop by town. Residents sure hope so.

“A friend of mine, we were just looking at tickets,” says a fan, Debbie Ridder. “But if he came to Muskogee, I would have him come down, and I'll give him a cup of coffee.”

“It’d be amazing. Plus, everyone in town would be ecstatic about it,” says Charla Sheets.

And some residents say even if just a mention of the town and event would be just fine.

“If he came, if he acknowledged anything at all for a small town like Muskogee, it’d be awesome,” says David Upky.

