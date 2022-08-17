Storms cause damage to power poles, power outages in East Tulsa

Storms have broken power poles and knocked over metal out buildings near 31st and Highway 169 late Tuesday evening.
Power was also out in the area. As of 9pm there is still more than 2,000 customers in East Tulsa without power, according to PSO.
There are more than 7,000 customers without power in the Tulsa area.
