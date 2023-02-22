SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Organizers call it "Stop the Hate in the 9-1-8" Their plan is to leave messages of hate behind and help people start over with new, more positive ones.

In Sand Springs Tuesday, the line of people wanting to erase some their past was longer than ever before.

Whether their tattoo was racist, hate or gang-related, many were here for the same reason.

"I've just wanted to get it covered up and taken care of and move on," said Blaine Womack who wanted the swastika on his leg covered up. "That's not me no more."

Stop the Hate in the 918 is all about change for the better and six of the top professional tattoo artists from across the state volunteered to create a new look to cover past choices. The event has grown so popular, organizers had to move it from Jamy Magee's business, "The Parlour Hair & Ink" in Sand Springs, to the Case Community Center.

"It's usually a giant change in these people's lives allows them to get jobs and not be seen as a monster out in public," Jamy Magee, professional tattoo artist and event organizer said. "Just happy to be able to do it to be honest with you."

Chris Adams had tattoed "white pride" on his hands while serving time.

"I've been out almost 10 years and I have a family and I don't like my daughter coming home and feeling ashamed because people think I'm a gangster that I'm a thug and I'm not," said Chris Adams, who now has "a wife, three beautiful stepdaughters and I work for a very, very good company and I can't complain."

At this judgement free event, artists are inking out the old with new beauty. Chris Adams worked with artist Dustin Clark to come up with a special design.

"I chose a rose because my middle child's name is Rose," Adams added. "So, I got it for her."

The artists say covering an old tattoo isn't easy and leaving hate behind. In Adams' case, means nearly five hours of eyes closed, teeth gritting pain.

One man's "hatchet man" necklace was converted to a raven, his spirit animal with some influence from Norse Mythology. As for Blaine's swastika, it is now a beautiful cross.

When asked how Blaine feels about wiping out that sign, Blaine told 2 News, "I feel amazing... I just feel amazing. New life!"

"That's why we continue to do it year after year," Jamy Magee stated. "It changes people's lives and they're crying and makes me cry. I just can't not do it."

The artists did not charge any fees for their services, though the state did charge $500 for the event license. To pay for the license, and various fees with organizing this year's event, there is a fundraising effort underway.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/5zn7cn-6th-annual-stop-the-hate-in-the-918

