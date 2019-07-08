Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stolen vehicle recovered from Cushing lake

Posted: 1:54 PM, Jul 08, 2019
Updated: 2019-07-08 14:54:06-04
items.[0].image.alt
Cushing police
Stolen vehicle
Stolen car

CUSHING, Okla. — A stolen vehicle was recovered from the Cushing City Lake at about noon on Monday.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team, along with the Cushing Police Department, recovered the vehicle, a four-door 2013 Subaru.

Officials said the vehicle had been reported stolen from Stillwater in November 2018.

The City Lake boat ramps are set to reopen at 2 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Future Forecaster