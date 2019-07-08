Stolen vehicle recovered from Cushing lake

CUSHING, Okla. — A stolen vehicle was recovered from the Cushing City Lake at about noon on Monday.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team, along with the Cushing Police Department, recovered the vehicle, a four-door 2013 Subaru.
Officials said the vehicle had been reported stolen from Stillwater in November 2018.
The City Lake boat ramps are set to reopen at 2 p.m.
