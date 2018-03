MIAMI, Okla. - A stolen gas pump from a northeast Oklahoma convenience store has been located.

Police in Miami say the pump was taken in the overnight hours of Feb. 25 or 26 and was one of three that were bolted into concrete outside the Marathon Gas Station.

Miami PD confirm that the gas pump was located in Ozark, MO.

The detective says they are pursuing charges, and the owner is making arrangements to get it back.

