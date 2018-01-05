Stillwater police search for missing child

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Stillwater police are searching for a missing nine-year-old boy Thursday evening.

Angelo Graham, who is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds, was last seen at 6:10 p.m. at his family's apartment in the Cimarron Townhomes at 1400 North Perkins Road.

Family members said Graham left to go to a friend's apartment but never arrived. Police were notified just after 7 p.m.

Graham has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a large blue and black coat, blue jeans and green and black sneakers.

Officials said there is insufficient information at this time for an Amber Alert to be issued.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call Stillwater police at 405-372-4171.

