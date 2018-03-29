Stillwater Police say man in his 30s shot, killed when he pointed gun at officers

STILLWATER, Okla. - Police confirm that a man in his 30s was shot and killed Wednesday night after pointing a gun at officers, according to a police report.

At about 8:15 p.m. Stillwater Police responded to check the welfare of a man who called 911 indicating he was suicidal. The caller also stated he was armed with a gun and a knife.

Police say the caller began walking south from an apartment complex on north Boomer Road and he told officers that he was going to jump out in front of traffic.

Two officers approached the man they saw walking to find out if he was the caller. As the officers approached the man he produced a pistol and a knife, the police report. Both of the officers said they then fired their weapons and the man was shot. The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the officers were injured in the incident.

The man's identity has not been released. Stillwater P.D. has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigate the shooting.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: