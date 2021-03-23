Stillwater police save man from jumping off building

STILLWATER, Okla. — On Monday, March 15, Stillwater police officers Kurt Merrill and Damian Neiswanger responded to a call about a man sitting on the edge of a parking garage.

According to Stillwater police, the man was a 21 year old OSU student, who was having a mental health crisis.

The two officers spent several minutes trying to talk the man down. Dash camera video captured the terrifying moments. Neiswanger can be heard pleading with the man.

“You mind stepping over here and talking to us. I’d just really hate to see you fall," Neiswnager said.

After several minutes, Merrill grabs the man from behind and pulled him to safety.

“This is a fly by the seat of your pants situation," Merrill said.

Authorities call the crisis intervention team to the scene, and the man was evaluated. The officers don't want to be called heroes.

“Our life wasn’t in peril. So, that’s not an accurate term for us," Merrill said.

Neiswanger said he is just like everyone else.

"At the end of the day, I’m a husband, a father, a son,” he said.

If you need mental health counseling, call the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health Crisis at 800-522-9054.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --