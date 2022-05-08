Stillwater police investigating body found at apartment complex

STILLWATER, Okla — Stillwater police officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North Perkins Road and East Mercury Avenue for reports of a body in the courtyard area.

Officials are on scene and do not suspect any foul play at this time.

The State Medical Examiner has been requested to the scene.

This is an active scene, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --