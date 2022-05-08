Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stillwater police investigating body found at apartment complex

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 12:36:44-04

STILLWATER, Okla — Stillwater police officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North Perkins Road and East Mercury Avenue for reports of a body in the courtyard area.

Officials are on scene and do not suspect any foul play at this time.

The State Medical Examiner has been requested to the scene.

This is an active scene, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7