New Stillwater storm siren system aims to keep residents prepared

STILLWATER, Okla. — New storm sirens will soon keep the Stillwater community safer during severe weather season. City crews are installing more than a dozen sirens around town. They should be operational by mid-April.

The process started several years ago but supply chain issues slowed the process. One of the new sirens is located near Boomer Lake Park. It’s one of more than a dozen sirens strategically placed around town to reach as many people as possible; including OSU students.

The sirens will rotate and have a new lower-pitch tone so the sound travels further distances in high winds. The sirens will also have different sounds depending on the warning.

Despite the new technology, the city’s director for emergency management told 2 news, people still need other ways to stay informed during severe weather.

“We recommend that everyone have a NOAA weather radio. Everyone should have apps that they subscribe to and everyone should have at least three ways for those warnings in the community,” director for Emergency Management, Rob Hill said.

“The storm sirens are just a tool to let you know that there is an actual threat to life and safety. We want people to take action as a result of that.”

