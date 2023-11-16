Steve Turnbo, 'Mr. Tulsa' dies at 78

TULSA, Okla. — Steve Turnbo, nicknamed "Mr. Tulsa" for his work in public relations for the city, passed away on Nov. 15 at the age of 78.

Turnbo was known as a fixture in local business and civics for over 50 years. His work helped build toll roads, construct stadiums and arenas, pass bond elections elections, and manage crises.

He is remembered for his friendly personality, good humor, and his ability to connect with people.

Turnbo was one-third of the Schnake Turnbo Frank public relations firm and served dozens of nonprofit organizations, including the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce, and his personal favorites, the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice and The University of Tulsa.

"He loved his profession, loved Tulsa, and loved to work. He continued with the firm as chairman emeritus until the end of his life," Turnbo's obituary reads.

Details about memorial services will be released at a later date.

