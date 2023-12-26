State Supt. Walters turns over documents after subpoena

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — After filing a subpoena last week against State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Representative Mark McBride (R-Moore) said documents after been submitted.

McBride said Walters delivered documents and communications as requested by the House Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee.

The materials are going under review by McBride to confirm that all of the information that was requested, was turned in.



However, McBride said he acknowledges the step that Walters made.

I appreciate Supt. Walters' quick compliance with the subpoena, and I have begun reviewing the delivered documents to ensure that they contain all of the information that was requested. As Chairman of the Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee, I exercised my power to subpoena the superintendent to produce these records, but I wish it would not have had to come to that.



My focus has always been, and will continue to be, doing what is best for Oklahoma students. It is my hope that moving forward, the extreme, but sometimes necessary, process of using a subpoena will not be needed, and the superintendent will more openly and willingly communicate with members of the Legislature. The Legislative Branch is constitutionally charged with oversight of the budgets of certain departments, including the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE).



Additionally, our responsibility as elected officials is to work together for the betterment of our state, not continuously fight to earn political clout or obfuscate the process of government. I will continue to review the subpoenaed documents with the hope that they fully answer the committee's questions and give us a more complete understanding of the processes and procedures of the OSDE under Supt. Walters' leadership. I thank him again for his swift compliance, and hope for a less adversarial working relationship in the future. Rep. Mark McBride

2 News previously reported Walters received letters on Nov. 15 requesting documents and answers to specific questions.

After not receiving a response from Walters in the allotted time the House issued a subpoena on Dec. 19.

The requests spanned three main topics.

In an interview, Walters claimed 950 out-of-state teachers applied to work in Oklahoma.

McBride asked a series of questions and for Walters to provide the applications for all 950 teachers to confirm his statements.

The House also requested Walters provide specific documents that showed how a $2 million software purchase is being utilized by teachers and students.

Additionally, Walters was to provide all emails sent to his former email with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma.

2 News reached out to Walters' office to see which documents were turned in to McBride. We are waiting for a response.

This is a developing story.

