State Supt. Walters, BOE requiring schools to report pronouns policies for approval

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Prior to the highly anticipated vote on TPS's accreditation the Oklahoma State Board of Education moved to approve mandatory reporting of pronoun policies from schools.

The newly approved action requires schools to send the SBOE its pronoun policies that must be deemed appropriate.

While introducing the action State Superintendent Ryan Walters references Title 210, Oklahoma's Parental Bill of Rights, as reasoning behind the decision.

The title says that parents must be informed if their student changes pronouns or names while at school.



Walters has been outspoken about his beliefs that genders are based on biological sex.

Thursday morning he said, “you use pronouns that align with your gender because that’s reality.”

The new action will protect educators who are fearful that they will be punished for addressing a student as the wrong pronoun according to Walters.

In his comments he said that gender fluidity is not real and teachers shouldn't have to address a student as a new pronoun everyday.

Oklahoma public schools will have now to send the SBOE its policy for review.



