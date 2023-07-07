State Superintendent Ryan Walters reacts to backlash over Tulsa Race Massacre comments

TULSA, Okla. — During a question-and-answer session at a meeting in Norman on Thursday night, State Superintendent Ryan Walters was asked by educators how to teach the Tulsa Race Massacre in class without violating the so-called Critical Race Theory state law.

His response didn’t appear to answer the question directly and it lead many to believing Walters meant he doesn’t want students to learn that race was the driving factor behind the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Here is a clip as posted on Twitter after the meeting:

State Superintendent Ryan Walters answers, “How does the Tulsa Race Massacre not fall under your definition of CRT?”



He was asked 3 times by this point but the entire video is too long to share. pic.twitter.com/u0zZqnf7sf — Ms. Valentine (@MsValentine13) July 7, 2023

Justice for Greenwood even issued a statement Friday afternoon, strongly condemning the statements and called it an attempt to whitewash and bury key facts from history.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Walters for his response to the backlash because 2 News was not at the Norman meeting and he spoke to us via Zoom.

Anchor Erin Christy asked "Do you believe the Tulsa Race Massacre was a result of racism and hate?"

Walters responded, "Yes, that's always been my position and it's really clear when you look at the events of that day— what happened. And what happened was you had individuals that acted in an evil and racist way to target Black Americans and kill them and murder them."

The condensed for time interview is attached.

