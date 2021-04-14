State Senate votes, confirms Dr. Lance Frye as Commissioner of Health

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — As of Wednesday, April 14, Dr. Lance Frye is the next State Commissioner of Health.
Dr. Frye is the first-appointed health commissioner to be confirmed by the Oklahoma State Senate. Today's confirmation also means he will be the first non-interim commissioner to hold the position since 2018.
“I want to thank Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Senate, particularly Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Senator Rader, who carried my nomination, for the opportunity to continue serving as Commissioner of Health," says Dr. Lance Frye. "I look forward to working with the entire Legislature to promote the health and safety of Oklahomans."
