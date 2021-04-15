State Senate approves Cocktails To-Go Act, heads to House for final approval

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Cocktails To-Go Act, also known as House Bill 2122, is now one step closer to becoming law in Oklahoma. HB2122 is authored by Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, and Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City.

The possible new law would allow establishments that hold a mixed beverage or caterer’s license to sell cocktails and single-serve wines to-go if they are in a tamper-proof, sealed container. If a delivery is made with alcohol, the establishment’s employee must be at least 21-years-old and must also be able to verify the age of the customer as well.

Regardless of whether the alcohol is delivered or picked up, the beverage must be placed in the trunk or in the rear compartment of a car or truck if no trunk is available.

“This is about helping our local restaurants recover from financial losses suffered from shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic,” McEntire said.

Third-party deliveries of cocktails, like through Postmates or Grub Hub, are prohibited. Entities holding a license to manufacture liquor or other alcoholic beverages are also barred from selling cocktails to-go under the possible new measure.

“Last year, we allowed restaurants to sell bottled wine and beer-to-go, and this service was widely popular," Coleman said. "It only makes sense to expand the to-go service to include single-serve glasses of wine and cocktails. This will provide yet another form of income for restauranteurs across the state as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”

HB 2122 now heads back to the House for final approval.

