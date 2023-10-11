State seeks input on school tax credits amid initial concerns

TULSA, Okla. — One of the most contentious bills is back at the forefront.

Since the legislature passed a law allowing tax credits for private or home school families, the Oklahoma Tax Commission proposed rules detailing how the process would work. It’s prompting some to raise eyebrows, but the commission is encouraging input from the public.

The refundable tax credits, based on income, are up to $7,500 for private school or $1,000 for home school.

Proponent Senator Greg Treat is working with the OTC to iron out details. For example, some parents are worried about the once-a-year application time.

“Because the law didn’t dictate that it had to go on a school year rather than a calendar year,” said Sen. Treat. “The tax commission operates on a calendar year—we have to work through some of that.”

There are concerns the process could be cumbersome as rules require a separate application for each child. Also, the student has to be enrolled before applying—indicating the family can already afford it or under the assumption the credits will come.

“It’s a concern I’ve expressed,” said Treat.

According to the guidelines, the commission would send a check to the school made out to the parent, who endorses it, then the school deposits the check.

Representative John Waldron believes the OTC designed it that way for accountability.

“I think what the tax commission decided to do was send the money to the schools and let the schools give it back to the parents,” he said.

But, the former public educator and Catholic school graduate was against the tax credits from the start.

“The time to comment was before the law was passed,” said Rep. Waldron.

He’s hoping to use concerns about the rules as a way to look at the tax credits again next session. Waldron wants to hold private schools to the same transparency as public schools and admit every child if we are allowing taxpayer money to go to them.

“Most of the families that send their kids to private school are affluent to begin with, and, do they need big checks from the government? I don’t think so,” he said.

Senator Treat and the OTC confirm any tax credits will not exceed the amount of tuition and fees. In other words, parents won’t be pocketing any leftover money.

Public comment is available until Thursday, October 11, at 4:30 p.m.

Read more on the proposed rule here.

