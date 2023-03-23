State Representative Dean Davis arrested for public drunkenness

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A State Representative from Broken Arrow was arrested for public drunkenness Thursday, according to the Oklahoma City police.

Rep. Davis Dean was arrested at 3:46 a.m. and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Dean was arrested in 2019 for driving under the influence, speeding and obstructing an officer. He pleaded no contest.

This is a developing story.

