State Rep. gets emotional as teachers cheer

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A state representative got emotional Tuesday as teachers cheered for lawmakers when they exited the House Chamber.

Rep. Forrest Bennett, who represents the south part of Oklahoma City, said as the House adjourned he was frustrated with the partisanship shown by lawmakers on both sides.

As he walked into the rotunda, Rep. Bennett. said he saw a sea of teachers cheering for the lawmakers.

A video taken by a teacher in the crowd shows him crying and hugging teachers.

Rep. Bennett said the lawmakers did not deserve the praise they got from educators.

"It was incredibly empowering for me," Rep. Bennett said. "It’s been a long few days. It’s been a long long several years for the teachers. I know they are exhausted by the jobs they do. It was probably one of the greatest moments of my life to walk through a sea of people who understand we are trying to do something for them, so the tears were tears of emotion."

He said there has been a sense of family and togetherness at the Capitol since the teachers have been there, which is not something expected.

Rep. Bennett said he will be sad when the teachers leave.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: