State Question 793 fails

TULSA -- It was one of the most talked about state questions and a tight race, a difference of more than five thousand votes, but Oklahoma voted against expanding eye care to bigger retail stores.

State Question 793 would allow optometrists and opticians to practice in large stores, like Walmart.

If passed, the state constitution would have been rewritten, which is what supporters of 793 believe turned voters away from it.

"It was a tight race but I think there is hope here that Oklahoma voters have spoken and because it was so tight, there can be compromise for the best of the state," said Joshua Harlow, Yes on 793 spokesperson.

But some who voted against it want eye care to permanently stay within a private practice.

"I’ve gone to see an optometrist for years and we didn’t need big Walmart coming in and taking over that business," said Rudy Thorton, an eye care patient in Tulsa.

Supporters of 793 say the next step for them is to work with optometrists and legislators to find common ground on bringing affordable and reliable eye care to Oklahomans.

