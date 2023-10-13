State parks observe World Mental Health Day

TULSA, Okla. — This weekend the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services along with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department are encouraging people to focus on their mental health.

The two departments are hosting an event this Saturday known as World Mental Health Day in the Parks.

The goal is to encourage people to reconnect with nature and prioritize their mental well-being.

It happening at Lake Thunderbird State Park and Keystone State Park.

At those parks, rangers will be wearing 988 mental health line buttons and there will be 988 signage around the park.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said this will serve as a continual reminder that help is just a call or text away through that three digit number.

The event will be filled with activities starting at 8 a.m.

There will be a guided hike where park rangers will be highlighting the mental health benefits of getting out outdoors and immersing yourself in nature.

After that, visitors will have a chance to be creative with craft activities.

There will also be on-site mental health resources.

Parking will be free all day.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health it's important to know 988 is a free resource available 24/7 365 days a year.

