State officials urge "patience" from Labor Day travelers

TULSA, Okla. — Folks around Green Country are gearing up for Labor Day weekend.

Oklahoma officials say they are expecting the holiday to bring a higher volume of flyers and drivers than usual.

Tulsa International Airport posted its on Facebook that "seat capacity is up 11% this Labor Day weekend compared to last year."

TUL's Communications Manager, Kim Kuehler, suggests that travelers arrive at least 2 hours before their departure this weekend.

Brack Miller, Trooper with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, advises drivers to be extra cautious and to take their time.

"People need to eliminate their distractions in the vehicle while they’re going down the road, and just be patient with each other out there," said Miller.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a travel advisory in affect until Tuesday.

It lists interstate and lane closures; citing the holiday and college gameday.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys are both hosting games at home on Saturday.

Walter Williams of Tulsa is driving to Oklahoma City for a weekend trip with his wife. He says he isn't too concerned about the predicted extra traffic.

"I put it on cruise, and let it roll," said Williams. "You just gotta be patient."

