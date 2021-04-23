State legislature passes bill requiring long-term care visitation plan during health emergencies

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Senate approved House Bill 2566, this week. The bill would require long-term care facilities to establish a visitation plan for its residents during a widespread health emergency.

According to the bill, every long-term care facility in Oklahoma must provide reasonable access to a family member or caregiver and health care providers contracted by the facility. It also prohibits facilities from individually eliminating visitation to a resident for any reason.

The bill passes after many long-term care residents were required to stay isolated from anyone outside the facility for many months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

