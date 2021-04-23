Watch
State legislature passes bill requiring long-term care visitation plan during health emergencies

Matt Dunham/AP
Care home resident Joan Potts, aged 102, is seen through a viewing screen installed for residents to safely receive visits from family members, as she speaks to Dr. Jane Allen after receiving her first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Wimbledon Beaumont Care Home, run by Barchester, in south west London, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 17:37:59-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Senate approved House Bill 2566, this week. The bill would require long-term care facilities to establish a visitation plan for its residents during a widespread health emergency.

According to the bill, every long-term care facility in Oklahoma must provide reasonable access to a family member or caregiver and health care providers contracted by the facility. It also prohibits facilities from individually eliminating visitation to a resident for any reason.

The bill passes after many long-term care residents were required to stay isolated from anyone outside the facility for many months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

