State legislature passes bill requiring long-term care visitation plan during health emergencies

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Senate approved House Bill 2566, this week. The bill would require long-term care facilities to establish a visitation plan for its residents during a widespread health emergency.
According to the bill, every long-term care facility in Oklahoma must provide reasonable access to a family member or caregiver and health care providers contracted by the facility. It also prohibits facilities from individually eliminating visitation to a resident for any reason.
The bill passes after many long-term care residents were required to stay isolated from anyone outside the facility for many months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hear from a resident and healthcare provider at a Green Country long-term care facility, tonight at 10.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter