State lawmakers considering tax credit for caregivers

One in six adults care for sick or disabled loved ones who are 50 and older. House Bill 1368, the Caring for Caregivers Act, is designed to give caregivers a tax break.

The tax credit would equal half of caregivers expenses up to $2000, or $3000 if the family member cares for a veteran or Alheimer’s/dementia patient.

Karry Ward is a Physical Therapy Assistant at LIFE Senior Services. She’s also a primary caregiver for her grandparents in their 90s.

“It’s a lot of time, doctors’ appointments, managing medications and getting them where they need to go safely,” said Ward.

While she says caregiving is rewarding, there’s no denying the burden. And this isn’t her first time. She helped care for her father for six years before his passing, as well as a brother with a brain injury.

“It kind of happens overnight,” she added. “There isn’t a way to prepare for the financial burden and you have to go on with your own life and maintain your own health.”

LIFE Senior Services President and CEO Eileen Bradshaw works with caregivers every day and says passing the bill would be a great start.

“It’s not going to level the playing field, we know that, but it’s an opportunity to get back a little bit of the funds sacrificed in addition to time.”

LIFE offers support groups and resources for caregivers. The credit could be used for expenses ranging from medical equipment to home health.

According to a survey by the AARP, 90% of Oklahoma voters aged 40 and older support the bill, with support high across party lines.

