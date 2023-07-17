Oklahoma State Dept. of Education receives federal funding for children in low-income families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The State Department of Education will receive $224,661,041 in Title I, Part A Grant Funding.

The funds will be allocated to provide resources to children of low-income families. The additional support allows children to meet the State's academic standards according to the press release.

The funding total breaks the record for Title 1 federal funding being allocated to Oklahoma. The federal government distributes these funds based on need.

Over the past four years, Oklahoma's need increased with the federal government providing record funds each year.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said:

Oklahoma schools will be receiving record Title funding for the upcoming school year. My office has been working tirelessly to ensure that every school in the state has the funding needed to adequately educate our kids. I will continue to keep a watchful eye on every federal dollar to make sure that our schools are focused on foundational learning tools not indoctrination.

The United States Department of Education awarded the funds partially on July 1 and will distribute the rest on October 1.

